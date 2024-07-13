Islam Times - At least 50 people, including children, have been killed in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis neighborhood, with at least 100 injuries and fatalities reported across the region.

More than 50 people have been killed and dozens others wounded by Israeli air strikes on the al-Mawasi area, in western Khan Younis, medical sources have told Al Jazeera.The Gaza Government Media Office also issued a statement saying more than 100 people, including civil defence staff, were killed or wounded in the attack.According to reports on the ground, Israeli warplanes fired five missiles at displaced Palestinians near the al-Nus roundabout. The strikes hit near tents and a water distillation unit in al-Mawasi, leading to a large number of victims.Those injured are being transported to nearby hospitals.A Gaza civil defence spokesperson said the targeted area was designated by the Israeli forces as a so-called “safe” zone.In Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, including two children.Nearby, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, ten Palestinians were injured after a residential house was targeted.In Khan Younis, a southern city, another residential house was struck, killing at least two Palestinians.An Israeli raid targeted a residential house in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, as reported by Al Jazeera’s team in Gaza.Israeli forces had previously declared al-Mawasi a “safe area” after instructing the displaced in Rafah to move to Khan Younis following the commencement of operations near the Egyptian border on May 7.The Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli military bombed a home in Deir el-Balah, resulting in two fatalities and additional injuries.In Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israeli forces targeted a house with no casualties reported so far.Israeli shelling continues in the northern neighborhoods of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.The Israeli military has claimed, without providing evidence, that one of the four aid workers killed on Friday near Khan Younis was a member of Hamas’s security forces.