The USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group, backed by F/A-18 Super Hornets, was tasked with safeguarding “Israeli” and US-allied warships in the Red Sea corridor.Navy pilot Benjamin Orloff described the experience of being fired on as traumatizing for sailors, who were not used to such situations due to their previous military engagements.“Honestly, it was completely unbelievable,” Lt. Cmdr. Charity Somma told CBS News. “I don’t think anybody on board that carrier strike group was expecting that to happen.”Commander Benjamin Orloff, a Navy pilot, told reporters in Virginia Beach that most of the sailors, including him, were not used to being fired on, given their previous military engagements in recent decades.“It was incredibly different,” Orloff said. “And I’ll be honest, it was a little traumatizing for the group. It’s something that we don’t think about a lot until you’re presented with it.”When asked by CBS News if what they faced could be described as the most intense naval combat since Word World War II, Orloff called the description “pretty apt.”Underlining the severity of the Yemeni military’s confrontation with the US Navy forces, Orloff said, “This was not long-range projection. This was…right in our face.”The CBS News also cited Caitlyn Jeronimus, whose husband is a Navy lieutenant commander and pilot, as saying that she initially thought it could be a “fun deployment,” and would be relatively easy but Eisenhower’s plans changed due to Yemen’s escalating strikes and “it was stressful.”Caitlyn Jeronimus, a Navy lieutenant commander and pilot, shared her initial excitement for a fun deployment during the escalating strikes in Yemen.The US-led campaign to protect “Israeli” interests in the Red Sea has escalated into the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II.The report warned that the US Navy faced perilous danger fighting relentless naval operations by Yemeni Forces.Yemenis supported Palestine's struggle against “Israeli” occupation since Gaza war launched on October 7, 2023, following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.Yemeni Forces vowed to continue attacks until “Israel” ends the Gaza agression that caused 38,345 deaths and 88,295 injuries.