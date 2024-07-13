CNN: US Chose Not to Sanction “Israeli” Unit Known for Abuses, Its Forces are Now Shaping Gaza’s Fight

Islam Times - CNN revealed on Saturday that former commanders of the so-called “Netzah Yehuda” battalion accused of human rights violations by the US were promoted within the “Israeli” army and now train troops and lead Gaza operations.

CNN found rare whistleblower testimony from a former soldier describing a violent culture in the unit, as also noted in US State Department investigations.In April, the State Department determined five “Israeli” security units committed human rights violations before the war on Gaza. Four units reformed, but a decision is pending whether restrict US military assistance for the remaining battalion.The US's potential withholding of assistance from the “Israeli” military unit sparked a heated response from “Israeli” officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed to fight against the sanctions.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the US is working with “‘Israel’ to find a remediation path for the “Netzah Yehuda” battalion, accused of abuses in the occupied West Bank, including the 2022 death of a Palestinian-American man.CNN discovered three former “Netzah Yehuda” battalion commanders have risen through the “Israeli” army using facial recognition technology and open-source techniques, matching their faces to publicly available imagery.In an interview, a former unit member revealed cruel treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The whistleblower warned of promoting commanders to senior “Israeli” army positions, potentially spreading violent culture throughout the military.The unnamed former soldier told CNN that his unit was notorious for punishing Palestinians collectively.Former US officials expressed concern over the promotion of “Netzah Yehuda's” former commanders in “Israel's” military due to American inaction and potential consequences.Current and former US officials told CNN that, besides the five “Israeli” units, the State Department had examined three more units found guilty of abuses before October 7.Officials stated that the expert panel's findings could have disqualified a military unit from any other country.Among the incidents investigated was murdering Ahmad Jamil Fahd near Ramallah, the killing of Bedouin man in Rahat, and the rape of 15-year-old in Occupied Al-Quds by “Israeli” forces.Josh Paul, former State Department director, denied any reform efforts by the “Yamam”, “Israel” Border Police, and Internal Security Forces linked to the rape incident in Occupied Al-Quds, stating that there was no evidence of such reform.Paul mentioned a rape details during an interview with CNN, saying a charity brought it to a State Department panel he was on. The day after, the “Israeli” army raided the charity's offices, seizing computers and labeled the charity a terrorist entity.Two “Yamam” units are linked to deadly incidents following October 7, including a so-called rescue operation in Nuseirat refugee camp, which resulted in over 270 Palestinian deaths and 700 injuries.In January, “Israel” Border Police killed a 3-year-old Palestinian girl in the West Bank, and in March, a 12-year-old boy in east Jerusalem.In January 2022, Palestinian-American Omar Assad, detained in Jiljilya, died from a heart attack after being gagged and tied by the “Netzah Yehuda” battalion.Shevach, former commander of “Netzah Yehuda” at the time of Assad’s death, was promoted to deputy commander of the “Kfir “Brigade after his two-year tenure ended in August 2022.CNN found that two other commanders of “Netzah Yehuda” during abuses were also promoted.On April 16, “Netzah Yehuda” surrounded Mahdiyya Al-Shawwa school in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, enforcing excessive fire and forced men to strip naked.The whistleblower finds it ironic that “Netzah Yehuda” is allowed in Gaza after being removed from the West Bank due to violence. In a rare interview with CNN, he spoke out about his experiences as a soldier driving him to address Palestinian mistreatment by the force.Upon joining at 19, he learned soldiers were rewarded with time off for killings, which he found appealing.He added that most commanders aren’t concerned about abuses as long as they don't end up on video.