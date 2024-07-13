0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:38

Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ To Pay Heavy Price for Any Stupid Step

Story Code : 1147585
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ To Pay Heavy Price for Any Stupid Step
Qassem further stressed that the “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must understand well that if he prolongs the conflict, this entity will enter a process of erosion.

Qassem emphasized that occupying “Israel” is fully aware that it cannot make imprudent and rash actions against the resistance movement, because in that case, it must pay a high price.

“In nine months, the Lebanese front managed to confine the war within a limited framework instead of a major battle with the enemy,” he said, noting that “The Lebanese front inflicted significant losses on the ‘Israeli’ enemy, whether through the displacement of approximately 100,000 ‘Israeli’ settlers and military casualties, or damage to its equipment and economy.”

Separately, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said “‘Israelis’ are drowning in a sea of fear and experiencing nightmares about confronting Lebanon.”

“Supporting the Gaza Strip is a matter of honor and pride for Lebanon. Throughout history, ‘Israeli’ fighter jets bombed our cities and violated our airspace, but today Lebanese drones are the ones that carry out aerial attacks along the occupied Palestinian border,” he said.

“The resistance drones shattered ‘Israeli’ superiority, but the Iron Dome, which was supposed to act as a protective shield for “Israelis”, failed against resistance missiles, Qaouk added.

“All political and military pressures against Hezbollah to stop the war have not led anywhere,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024