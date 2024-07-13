Iran Captures Man behind Kerman Terror Attack

Islam Times - The Iranian Intelligence Ministry arrested one of the main elements behind a terrorist attack that killed nearly 100 people in Iran’s southern city of Kerman on January 3.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Intelligence Ministry gave a report on its notable achievements in the past recent months.The ministry said its forces have captured Abdullah Quetta and brought him to Iran, describing him as one of the main elements who masterminded and guided the fatal terrorist attack in Kerman in early January.The statement noted that the intelligence obtained from the arrestee helped Iran thwart several other Takfiri terrorist plots and identify many other chief elements of terrorists and their hideouts.The statement also pointed to the heightened attempts by the terrorists to carry out acts of sabotage during the recent presidential election in Iran, saying the Intelligence Ministry’s counterterrorism department has identified multiple nuclei of terrorist cells and had 79 direct encounters with them from May 21 to July 5 alone.Tens of terrorist elements, their supporters, and the elements supplying them with weapons and ammunition have been captured, the statement noted, adding that 560 various assault rifles, around 42,000 bullets, nine bombs, and a lot of materials used for making bombs have been confiscated in the operations.It went on to say that the intelligence forces have also identified and caught a number of terrorists who had recently entered Iran, as well as a number of elements with criminal backgrounds who were tasked with conducting suicide operations in Iran.The terrorists had focused mainly on the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Sistan and Balouchestan, Hormozgan and Bushehr to carry out terrorist attacks, it added.