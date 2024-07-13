0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:39

Iran Captures Man behind Kerman Terror Attack

Story Code : 1147587
Iran Captures Man behind Kerman Terror Attack
In a statement released on Saturday, the Intelligence Ministry gave a report on its notable achievements in the past recent months.

The ministry said its forces have captured Abdullah Quetta and brought him to Iran, describing him as one of the main elements who masterminded and guided the fatal terrorist attack in Kerman in early January.

The statement noted that the intelligence obtained from the arrestee helped Iran thwart several other Takfiri terrorist plots and identify many other chief elements of terrorists and their hideouts.

The statement also pointed to the heightened attempts by the terrorists to carry out acts of sabotage during the recent presidential election in Iran, saying the Intelligence Ministry’s counterterrorism department has identified multiple nuclei of terrorist cells and had 79 direct encounters with them from May 21 to July 5 alone.

Tens of terrorist elements, their supporters, and the elements supplying them with weapons and ammunition have been captured, the statement noted, adding that 560 various assault rifles, around 42,000 bullets, nine bombs, and a lot of materials used for making bombs have been confiscated in the operations.

It went on to say that the intelligence forces have also identified and caught a number of terrorists who had recently entered Iran, as well as a number of elements with criminal backgrounds who were tasked with conducting suicide operations in Iran.

The terrorists had focused mainly on the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Sistan and Balouchestan, Hormozgan and Bushehr to carry out terrorist attacks, it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024