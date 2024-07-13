Trump Invites Biden to Take Cognitive Tests Together: ‘We’ll Be A Team’

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump on Friday reupped his request for President Biden to undergo a cognitive test, telling Biden he would accompany him.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country,” The Hill reported.Biden has in recent weeks faced intense scrutiny over his age, mental fitness and ability to complete another four years in the White House if reelected in November. Following a poor debate performance against Trump last month — where he appeared to lack energy and stumbled over his words — a growing list of Democrats have called on the president to withdraw from the race.Others, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, have echoed calls for him to undergo cognitive testing.Trump has repeatedly called for Biden to join him in taking cognitive tests, even before the presidential debate. The former president has also previously boasted that he received a perfect score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).Gupta, noted in a recent op-ed, however, that the MoCA “isn’t the same level of cognitive testing the medical experts I spoke to would like to see Biden do.”The presumptive GOP nominee also voiced support for a cognitive test requirement for candidates in the future.“And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!” He wrote.Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March and released her delegates to the former president earlier this week, floated a similar requirement based on the age of candidates.“We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want,” she said at the time.Biden has rebuffed calls to sit for a cognitive test, often saying that the rigor of the presidential office is enough of a test. He has also maintained that he intends to stay in the race and wrote off the debate showing as “a bad episode.”“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day I have that test; everything I do,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in his first post-debate TV interview.