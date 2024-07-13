0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:44

China to Respond in Kind to US Restrictions Unless Washington Changes Course: Diplomat

Story Code : 1147592
China to Respond in Kind to US Restrictions Unless Washington Changes Course: Diplomat
According to him, the restrictions announced by the US Department of State "seriously violate international law and basic norms governing international relations."

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it," the diplomat emphasized, adding that "Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to interfere in them," TASS reported.

According to the Chinese embassy spokesperson, Beijing "urges the US to stop smears against China" and "lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials."

"If the US refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond in kind," he noted.

The Chinese diplomat pointed to social stability in the Xinjiang autonomous region where "people of all ethnic groups" "enjoy freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law, and the languages and cultures of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghur, are protected and passed on." In addition, Liu highlighted " vigorous economic development, social harmony and stability" in Tibet.

He also stressed that "since the implementation of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance in Hong Kong, social stability and development" have been restored there, "and freedom of the press and speech in Hong Kong have been better protected."

Meanwhile, in the Chinese diplomat’s words, "the so-called ‘transnational repression’ was invented by the US side through fabricating and piecing together ‘evidence’ to prosecute public security officers and other Chinese government officials." "China is firmly opposed to this," he added.

On Friday, the US Department of State announced visa restrictions against the Chinese officials who Washington believes are involved "in repression of marginalized religious and ethnic communities" in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as in "transnational repression around the world."
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024