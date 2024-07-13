0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:46

Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis

Story Code : 1147593
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech via Al-Manar on the seventh night of Ashura on Saturday.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah said that, "A significant number of our wounded fighters during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) battles have recovered and returned to the front lines.
He hailed Hezbollah’s wounded fighters, recognizing them as the living witnesses of this resistance.

He went on to say that "There is a stark difference between Islamic culture, which focuses on people, and Western culture, which centers on individual ego.

The Hezbollah leader further said that, "Political, social, and cultural awareness is essential at this time for leaders, officials, and the general public, as it leads to greater insight."

"The injustice faced by the Palestinian people is glaring; it is an oppression that surpasses all others," he added.

Nasrallah continued to say that, "Our duty is to stand by the people of Gaza. It is not an act of kindness; failing to do so will hold us accountable on the Day of Resurrection."

He continued to say that, "The Zionist enemy commits a massacre in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, justifying it by claiming they aimed to target Hamas leaders. Is there greater injustice and tyranny?"

" We will emerge victorious from the battle of the Al-Aqsa flood, heads held high, as promised by God to the faithful fighters," he continued.

At least 90 people were killed and 300 wounded in an Israeli air attack on the al-Mawasi refugee camp, an Israeli-designated “safe zone”, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army claimed that the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif. Hamas immediately rejected the claim as “false”, saying that “defenseless civilians” were killed in the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024