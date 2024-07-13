0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:50

Death Toll from Israeli Attack on al-Mawasi Camp Rises to 90

Story Code : 1147597
Death Toll from Israeli Attack on al-Mawasi Camp Rises to 90
The Israeli army claimed the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif. Hamas immediately rejected the claim as “false”, saying that “defenseless civilians” were killed in the attack.

The savage attack has drawn international condemnation.

Iran foreign ministry spokesman strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrike in Khan Yunis that killed and injured hundreds of Palestinian civilians on Saturday.

 Gustavo Petro has expressed his outrage at what he called “the greatest injustice.”

The Yemeni government also condemned the attack, calling Israel’s leaders “war criminals” and urging accountability against them.

Thousands of demonstrators in Italy and Germany held rallies on Saturday to denounce the massacre. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: US, UK Naval Forces Terrified of Yemen's Ballistic Missiles
13 July 2024
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
Hamas Dismisses Reports That Breakthrough Is Imminent in Ceasefire Talks
13 July 2024
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
Biden: US Decides on How Deep into Russia Kiev May Strike with US Missiles on Daily Basis
13 July 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
Al-Houthi: Yemeni Red Sea Operation; Furious, Untolerable for Zionist Enemy
12 July 2024