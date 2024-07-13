0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:51

Colombian President Slams Israeli Attack on al-Mawasi

Story Code : 1147598
Colombian President Slams Israeli Attack on al-Mawasi
“I am even more outraged because this destruction of international human law is a prelude to the barbarism they want to unleash on all the oppressed people of the earth,” he said in a post on X, according to Al Jazeera on Saturday. 

At least 90 people were killed and 300 wounded in an Israeli air attack on the al-Mawasi refugee camp, an Israeli-designated “safe zone”, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army claimed that the target of the attack was senior Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif. Hamas immediately rejected the claim as “false”, saying that “defenceless civilians” were killed in the attack.
