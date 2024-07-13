0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 20:58

Death Toll from Floods in India Rises to 90

Story Code : 1147601
With seven more deaths, the death toll in flood in Assam has mounted to 90 so far, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

In a statement issued by the officials of the Indian Disaster Management Unit, it is stated that there is a possibility that the number of dead will increase due to the deterioration of the situation.

The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier issued a red alert due to the occurrence of natural disasters in the northeastern states of the country.

The monsoon rains continue regularly in India from June to September and every year, they cause a lot of losses in this region.

The storm and rain have caused the water level of the Brahmaputra River to rise, damaging agricultural crops and displacing thousands of people.
