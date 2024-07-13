0
Saturday 13 July 2024 - 21:01

5 Pro-Gaza MPs Urge UK Govt. to Cut Ties with Israel

The five independents, including exiled former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, called for urgent action in a joint letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, The National News reported.

Their first demand is for Britain to "immediately suspend" arms sales to Israel, with Mr Lammy also urged to put sanctions on those "inciting genocide against Palestinians".

Britain should also "consider the possibility" of wider sanctions against Israel and pause talks on a UK-Israel trade agreement, the letter says.

It calls on the UK to recognise a Palestinian state "with immediate effect" and use its role on the UN Security Council to push for a ceasefire and a peacekeeping force for Gaza.

Diplomatic efforts by the UK should seek the "prompt release of all hostages" and an "immediate and sustainable ceasefire", Mr. Lammy is told.

With Labour mulling its position on the International Criminal Court case against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the MPs want Britain to drop its opposition.

Finally, they say the UK should "immediately restore and increase" funding for aid agency UNRWA, and publicly urge Israel to abide by International Court of Justice rulings about its invasion of Gaza.

The five successful MPs said in their letter that voters had chosen them "in part, to represent their concerns regarding the continuing catastrophic situation in Gaza".

"We urge you to implement these actions as crucial steps towards the alleviation of a catastrophic situation in Gaza, and fulfil the obligations of the United Kingdom under international law," they said.

Labour has several times called for a ceasefire in its first week in office, including in a call between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Netanyahu.

"Now we are in office it is our solemn duty to play our full part in resolving the conflict, which has to end. There must be a ceasefire," Mr Starmer said during his first international engagement, the Nato summit in Washington.

Mr Starmer also described statehood as the "undeniable right of Palestinians" in a call with President Mahmoud Abbas, although he has set no timeline for recognition.
