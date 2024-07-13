Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children

Islam Times - German aid organizations have blamed the government of blocking much-needed medical help for severely wounded children from Gaza.

Around 40 medical facilities agreed to treat children from Gaza in Germany and cover the costs, but the foreign and interior ministries have hindered their efforts citing alleged security concerns, reported Anadolu Agency, citing public broadcaster ARD on Friday.Aid organizations such as the Cologne-based Refugees Foundation, together with other NGOs and the German Society for Plastic Surgery, had committed to medical help for these children for months.They organized donations for flights, visa applications, and the full reimbursement of hospital expenses.But ultimately the campaign was stopped temporarily because the ministries did not support the entry of one accompanying adult per child.German aid organizations and hospitals still hope that their campaign to treat Palestinian children will not ultimately fail.They are said to be in talks with the ministries to see whether accompanying persons can be allowed to enter the country in exceptional cases.Negotiations with the German authorities have been going on for several months, and the list of children who are to be evacuated has changed repeatedly.Aid organizations say some of the injured children waiting to arrive have already died.