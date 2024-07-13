0
Media: Democrat Donors Withholding $90 Mln if Biden Stays on Ticket

Pressure has been mounting on Biden to end his re-election campaign, with roughly a dozen Democrats on Capitol Hill issuing public appeals for him to step aside following a disastrous debate performance against ex-President Donald Trump in late June, Anadolu Agency reported.

The donations to pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, include several eight-figure contributions, two people familiar with the matter told the New York Times newspaper. The political action committee did not respond to a request for comment, and it is unclear which donors are deciding to withhold their funding.

Future Forward is currently instituting a pause on major decisions until the impasse is resolved.

Biden has remained resolute in his desire to seek re-election despite mounting political and economic headwinds prompted by questions about his mental acuity, and the ability of any person to hold America's highest office at the age of 86, which Biden would hit at the end of a potential second term.

"I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again," the president said during a press conference Thursday, referring to his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump. "I'm not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job I started."

Calls from Democrats on Capitol Hill for the president to step aside are expected to intensify after Biden wrapped his three-day NATO leaders summit on Thursday.
