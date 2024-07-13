Islam Times - The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed a new sanction on an Iranian research entity active in the production of anti-cancer medicine and drugs.

Hakiman Shargh Research Company was established in 1999 and its headquarters is located in Isfahan Industrial City.Hakiman Shargh is active in the production of pharmaceutical and biological medicine, medical instruments, and anti-cancer drugs.The US Treasury Department accused the sanctioned Iranian company of allegedly being involved in the "development of chemical agents".According to the Treasury statement, Hakiman Shargh Research company was added to the OFAC's list of sanctions, and its assets were frozen abroad.Hakiman Shargh Research Company for the first time in Iran succeeded in the production of an anti-cancer medicine from human blood cells.