Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump was shot in the ear on Saturday evening while speaking at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt by a shooter on a nearby rooftop.

Trump was in the middle of his speech, facing the right with his hands on the lectern, when gunshots rang out at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET.Trump grabbed his right ear and dropped to the ground as Secret Service agents rushed to protect him while more gunshots were heard.While Trump remained on the ground, another round of shots and loud screams came from the crowd. About 45 seconds later, agents were heard on the rally microphone saying, “Shooter’s down.”“Are we good to move?” one agent asked.“Are we clear?” another inquired.“We’re clear!” a Secret Service agent confirmed as Trump was helped to his feet, his face and ear bloodied.Agents prepared to move Trump offstage into his nearby SUV, but he told them to wait. Trump raised his fist, prompting cheers from the crowd, and mouthed the word “fight” three times while pumping his fist. The crowd chanted “USA!” as Trump was escorted into his vehicle.One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured, according to the Secret Service. All victims were male, according to the FBI.The incident raises questions about security, with lawmakers calling for an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of the rally. The shooting comes just before Trump is set to accept the 2024 presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention next week.US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, calling it “sick,” in remarks from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday evening, and later spoke to Trump by phone.A law enforcement source and a police officer told CNN that the shooter was positioned on a rooftop just outside the rally venue, to the right of the stage. There was a heavy law enforcement presence around the building.The Secret Service said the shooter fired “multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.” The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents, the agency stated.Video on social media showed the suspected shooter lying motionless on the roof of a building.FBI special agent in charge Kevin Rojek said investigators are close to identifying the shooter, who they believe acted alone and posed no further threat. The motive is still unknown.Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday evening, describing the shooting and thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement.“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.Biden was briefed on the shooting by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.Biden spoke by phone with Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy.“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence – it’s sick, it’s sick,” Biden said before returning to the White House. “It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to happen. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”