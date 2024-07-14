Iran Condemns Israeli Massacre in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks on al-Mawasi humanitarian safe zone in Gaza that have killed at least 90 Palestinians and wounded 300 others.

Nasser Kanaani on Saturday denounced the Israeli attacks as a brutal act amid the ongoing genocide carried out in Gaza by the Zionists with the support of the United States and other fake defenders of human rights.The massacre in al-Mawasi, during which hundreds of innocent Palestinians, including women and children were martyred and injured, clearly shows the serious determination of the occupying Zionist regime to continue committing genocide against the Palestinian people amid the international community’s silence with the aim of crushing the spirit of heroic and honorable resistance and persistence in the face of the apartheid regime’s terrorist army, he said.The spokesman called on the international community, especially the Islamic countries and the legal and human rights organizations and institutions, to take a decisive and effective response to the crimes by fulfilling their inherent, legal and human duties, and to do their best to completely stop the crimes of the Israeli regime against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.Kanaani added that the recent crimes by the Zionist regime in deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals and refugee camps with the aim of doing targeted killing and ethnic cleansing, while showing the helplessness of this regime in the face of the unparalleled resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance groups, once again highlight the serious tasks of the International Court of Justice and the Criminal Court to pursue the issue legally and judicially and arrest and put on trial the murderous Israeli racists.He urged all the Muslim countries and free nations and governments of the world that are concerned about moral values, humanity and human dignity, to bring the criminal leaders of the Zionist regime to justice as soon as possible by applying comprehensive sanctions and international judicial prosecution.