Sunday 14 July 2024 - 10:25

IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect

IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
The Iranian president-elect said in a post on his X account that he has held a meeting with his “dear brothers” serving in the IRGC.

Pezeshkian said that during the meeting, he was given a flag of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) as a gift.

Paying tribute to the third Shiite Imam as the master of the freedom-seekers of the world, the Iranian president-elect said hoisting this flag requires advocacy for justice, loyalty, devotion and courtesy.

After the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, Pezeshkian became one of six final candidates singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.

The physician-turned-politician won the runoff by garnering 53.66% of the votes.

His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.
