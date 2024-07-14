0
Sunday 14 July 2024 - 10:25

Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three

Story Code : 1147649
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
The state-run SANA news agency stated that the attack took place after midnight on Sunday, targeting several military sites in the southern region and a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan," a military source said, adding that the Syrian army's air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles launched.

Israeli army radio confirmed the attack, saying that Israel's military launched a "missile barrage" at a building in Damascus. The Zionist army claims that this action was reportedly in response to two drones intercepted north of the Israeli port city of Eilat the previous day, which had originated from Syrian territory.

Israeli attacks on Syria have increased since the onset of the Gaza war last October, with strikes frequently launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where Reuters said the latest attack originated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
14 July 2024
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
14 July 2024
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
14 July 2024
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
13 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
Massive Yemen Rallies Show Solidarity with Gaza, Resistance Movements
13 July 2024
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
Hamas Calls for Non-Partisan Gov’t to Lead Post-War Gaza
13 July 2024
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
North Korea Condemns NATO Summit’s Anti-Pyongyang Stance
13 July 2024
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
Surgeons Report Alarming Injuries in Gaza Children from Israeli Fragmentation Weapons
13 July 2024