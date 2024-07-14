Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three

Islam Times - An Israeli air strike on a residential building in Damascus, Syria, killed one Syrian soldier and wounded three others, according to the Syrian military.

The state-run SANA news agency stated that the attack took place after midnight on Sunday, targeting several military sites in the southern region and a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus."The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan," a military source said, adding that the Syrian army's air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles launched.Israeli army radio confirmed the attack, saying that Israel's military launched a "missile barrage" at a building in Damascus. The Zionist army claims that this action was reportedly in response to two drones intercepted north of the Israeli port city of Eilat the previous day, which had originated from Syrian territory.Israeli attacks on Syria have increased since the onset of the Gaza war last October, with strikes frequently launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where Reuters said the latest attack originated.