Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza

Islam Times - Gaza City residents report being bombed at every corner of the city as a result of the brutal Israeli airstrikes, which have intensified and left at least 141 Palestinians dead and thousands wounded in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials.

The toll includes victims from various neighborhoods, with rescue workers recovering three bodies from the Sheikh Radwan area.Wafa reported that four people were killed in a house near Yarmouk Stadium, while another person was killed in Nuseirat in central Gaza.These latest strikes follow bombings that killed 22 people in the Shati refugee camp and at least 90 in al-Mawasi in the south.Al Jazeera Arabic, citing Palestinian media, reported that the death toll in the Shati camp attack has risen to 22, targeting a group gathered for noon prayers in the ruins of a mosque.One person was killed, and four children were injured in an attack on a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.In the past 24 hours, at least 141 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza City, including 20 people praying outside a ruined mosque in the Shati refugee camp and many more bodies likely buried under the rubble of Gaza's destroyed buildings.Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) shared a video showing residents digging by hand to recover those buried following Israel’s attack on al-Mawasi.“I don’t know what to say, the situation is a tragedy. I am not exaggerating; we have a funeral every 15 minutes leaving the hospital. This has been ongoing since the incident. One by one, people are getting killed,” said Mohammed Aghaalkurdi, a member of the charity at Nasser Hospital.MAP stated that hospitals in Khan Younis and Rafah are overwhelmed and cannot accommodate more wounded.Local sources reported that at least 16 Palestinians were killed in urban areas of Gaza City, with residential homes targeted without prior warning, injuring at least 15 people.Israel's military has also targeted key civilian infrastructure, such as water sources, to make northern Gaza uninhabitable.This morning, other areas, including the Nuseirat refugee camp near the Netzarim Corridor, were hit, with at least six Palestinians killed in the Rafah district in southern Gaza.Civil defense crews recovered six bodies from an area west of Rafah city, with reports of at least two people killed near the Rafah border crossing.Earlier today, Israeli forces attacked a residential tower in Gaza City, killing at least 10 Palestinians and wounding 27 others.Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for UNRWA, described an “overwhelming stench of blood” at Nasser Hospital after the al-Mawasi camp attack. She shared a video showing staff mopping up blood without proper cleaning supplies.The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 38,584 Palestinians have been killed and 88,881 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7.