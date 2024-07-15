0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 01:30

Britain's New Government Plans over 35 Bills for Parliament Opening

Story Code : 1147734
Britain
Starmer, who ended 14 years of Conservative rule earlier this month with a sweeping election win for his Labor Party, said his government aimed to deliver stability, boost growth and create wealth across the country, Reuters reported.

Legislation will include a bill to enforce tough new spending rules and strengthen the role of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility, meaning significant fiscal announcements will be properly scrutinized, the statement from his office said.

"Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste," said Starmer, who has returned to Britain after attending the NATO summit last week in his first major international meeting as the country's leader.

"We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully costed agenda is the downpayment on that change."

Within days of taking office as the country's first female finance minister after the election, Rachel Reeves set out plans to increase house building, unblock infrastructure projects and attract private investment.

Through a new National Wealth Fund, the government hopes to attract private capital into nascent and growing industries to support growth and meet net zero commitments.

The State Opening of Parliament is the only regular occasion when the three constituent parts of parliament – the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the elected House of Commons – meet. The pomp and ceremony tends to attract large crowds and a significant TV audience.
