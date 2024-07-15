Lukashenko Sees Easing of Tensions on Border with Ukraine

Islam Times - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has hinted at easing tensions on the border with Ukraine.

During a visit to troops in the border region, he emphasized the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the region, according to the state agency BelTA."Now we have no complications with the Ukrainians, and I hope that there won't be any," he was quoted as saying by BelTA.At the same time, Lukashenko announced the withdrawal of units that had been deployed to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in recent weeks.Lukashenko had recently reinforced the border units due to alleged troop gatherings on the Ukrainian side of the common border and provocations.Kiev, on the other hand, claimed that Ukrainian units had merely expanded their defense positions along the border.At the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Belarus authorized the deployment of Russian units from its territory.