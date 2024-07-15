0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 01:46

Iran Decries American Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism

Story Code : 1147738
Iran Decries American Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism
In a statement released on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani denounced the US Congress’ “unilateral and political” measures against Cuba.

He said the US Congress has violated the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the principle of sovereign equality, state immunity and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

“The unilateral stances of certain countries, above all the US government, in setting precedents and creating such one-sided lists arise from the political, opportunistic and bullying stances,” Kanaani added.

He also noted that the US’ unilateral measures are in contradiction to the internationally-recognized norms and have undermined the basis of regional and international peace and security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a victim of such a wrong policy of the US government, expresses solidarity with the Cuban government and nation and declares its concrete support for the Cuban government’s efforts to counter this illegal US measure and hold that country (the US) accountable,” Kanaani added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
14 July 2024
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
14 July 2024
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
14 July 2024
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
13 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024