Islam Times - The United Nations and multiple Middle Eastern countries have expressed strong condemnation towards Israel following its military strikes on a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 90 Palestinians and injuring 300 others.

Israel's military targeted al-Mawasi on Saturday, purportedly aiming for Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, though uncertainty remains over his fate, according to Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas dismissed the justification, asserting that the assault led to the killing of "defenseless civilians."Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on displaced persons' tents in Khan Younis, terming it a breach of Israel's prior classification of the area as safe. The ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan al-Qudah, urged international intervention to alleviate Palestinian suffering amid Israel's repeated violations of international law.The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "Israeli raids on the al-Mawasi area," emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law. Egypt, involved in mediating ceasefire negotiations, criticized Israel's actions as complicating efforts for peace.Doha, also engaged in mediation, labeled the attack as a "shocking and brutal massacre," warning of its potential to escalate regional violence and endanger global peace and security.Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack “a phase of the Netanyahu government’s effort to annihilate the Palestinians entirely”, condemning what it described as "barbarism" and calling on Israel's supporters to intervene.“The fact that Israel once again opted for bloodshed when it was expected to respond to Hamas’s positive response to the ceasefire (proposal) is evidence that the Netanyahu government is trying to prevent negotiations for a permanent ceasefire,” the ministry said.Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, denounced the attack as part of a broader pattern of atrocities by Israel, criticizing the Israeli regime's disregard for humanitarian principles.“The Zionists have once again brutally shown that in order to compensate for the defeats suffered on the battlefield with the resistance, they do not recognize any humane and moral red line towards the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip, but they must know that insisting on this path (will lead to) nothing but a wider global hatred,” Kanaani said in a post on X.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and saddened” by the Israeli air raids which killed at least 90 Palestinians.“The (Israeli military) stated that they were targeting two senior members of Hamas,” Guterres said in a statement. “The Secretary General underlines that international humanitarian law including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack must be upheld at all times.”Hezbollah chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah decried Israel’s attack and said the Lebanese resistance movement’s attacks against Israeli targets fulfill the “duty” to support Palestinians and are not a “favor”.Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for international accountability mechanisms against Israeli actions, condemning what it termed as genocidal massacres.“Today, the occupation carried out a large massacre against displaced people in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis. Then it justified it by saying it wanted to target (Hamas) leaders,” he said. “Are there worse injustices and oppression in the world?”The Saudi Foreign Ministry called for “activating international accountability mechanisms” against Israeli abuses.“The Foreign Ministry condemns in strongest terms the continuation of genocidal massacres against the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli war machine, the latest of which was the targeting (of) displaced people’s camps in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.The Organization of Islamic Cooperation labeled the attacks in Gaza as an extension of Israeli occupation's ongoing genocide against Palestinians, urging adherence to international legal resolutions.The United Arab Emirates denounced Israel's targeting of displaced camps in Khan Younis, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.Oman's foreign minister condemned the attack as an act of terrorism and a violation of international law against unarmed civilians.Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the breach of international human rights law and called for global action against Israeli barbarism.While the US administration under President Joe Biden has not responded, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of life.Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Israel's attacks on Palestinians, describing the assault on al-Mawasi as a flagrant disregard for human life.Iraq's government spokesperson also condemned the Israeli attacks on al-Mawasi and called for international intervention to halt the conflict in Gaza.