Monday 15 July 2024 - 01:48

Iraq Urges International Intervention to Stop Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 1147740
“What the criminal Netanyahu government is committing did not stop at breaking international laws and charters, but rather went beyond that to deafening every human voice, in a provocative insult to all the tasks and appeals of international organizations, and peace efforts around the world, and in an attempt to disrupt all concepts of international law, which will lead to destabilizing the security of the region and spreading the conflict beyond its borders,” said Bassem Al-Awadi.

Iraq calls on major powers of the world “to support the Palestinian people’s right to life, and to put an end to the aggression that has become a dangerous precedent in human history,” he said, Al Jazeera reported.

A total of 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 more were wounded in Israel’s air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza’s southern town of Khan Younis, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Among the wounded, according to the ministry, are "dozens of teenagers and women, many of them are seriously injured."

The strike hit a tent camp for temporarily displaced persons.
