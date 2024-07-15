0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 01:50

Zionist Protesters March to Demand Prisoner Swap Deal

Story Code : 1147742
Zionist Protesters March to Demand Prisoner Swap Deal
Hundreds of Zionists protested on Saturday at the intersection of the Science Park in the city, calling for a prisoner swap deal, reported Anadolu Agency.

The demonstrators also called on the Zionist official to hold early elections.

Palestinian Resistance group Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the war.

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phase truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Zionist captives held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
14 July 2024
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
14 July 2024
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
14 July 2024
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
13 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024