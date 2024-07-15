0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 02:02

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Khan Younis

Story Code : 1147744
UN Chief Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Gaza
"This (attack) underscores that nowhere is safe in Gaza," according to a statement that said Guterres is "shocked and saddened" by the strike that killed 90 victims in a densely populated humanitarian area where displaced persons are located, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The UN Secretary-General condemns the killing of civilians, including children and women," it noted.

It reiterated Guterres's demand for an immediate cease-fire and the release of captives in Gaza, stating that "the war must end."

At least 300 were also injured in the attack, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7.

More than 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.
