Monday 15 July 2024 - 02:04

China-Russia Cooperation Carries Message for NATO

Story Code : 1147745
China-Russia Cooperation Carries Message for NATO
The joint exercise, which began on July 8, will expand to nearly Brest, a Belarusian city located just five kilometers from Poland.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army is to carry out anti-terrorism drills with the participation of Belarusian troops.

Observers believe that the 11-day Eagle Assault 2024 joint drill underway near Brest is the first military cooperation between China and Belarus.

The growing defense relations between the two countries show that Minsk, Moscow’s ally, can also become Beijing’s friend.

China attached importance to Belarus after its accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It seems China is after deepening its ties with European countries that adopt the same stance.

In a related development, the defense ministry of Belarus released a post on Telegram saying its joint drill with China is a response to the West’s aggressive foreign policy on Belarus.

The NATO heads of state say that Belarus has been among Russia’s closest allies since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

According to reports, the sea and air forces of Russia and China have staged over 80 bilateral and multilateral drills during the past two decades.
