0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 02:08

Xi Expresses Concern over Assassination Attempt on Trump

Story Code : 1147746
Xi Expresses Concern over Assassination Attempt on Trump
"China is concerned about the shooting incident of former President Trump. President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathy for former President Trump," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate’s blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

Hours after the incident, the FBI said it identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported early on Sunday.

Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
14 July 2024
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
14 July 2024
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
14 July 2024
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
13 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
Sayyed Nasrallah Lambasts Zionist Enemy for Massacre in Khan Yunis
13 July 2024
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
Japan Considers Formal Recognition of Palestinian State
13 July 2024
Germany
Germany 'Blocking' Medical Treatment for Gazan Children
13 July 2024
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
Vast Majority of “Israelis” Want Netanyahu to Resign
13 July 2024