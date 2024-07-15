0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 02:11

Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations

Story Code : 1147747
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Speaking to the Russian media outlet Life, Peskov said, “All the threats coming from the Kiev regime are obvious. Therefore, the security of the president is established at the proper level.” This statement came after Budanov, who is recognized by Moscow as a terrorist and extremist due to his actions, openly discussed Kiev's intentions to target the Russian leader in an interview with the Ukrainian publication NV.

Budanov's comments suggested multiple assassination attempts on Putin, though he did not delve into specifics. "Attempts have been made, but as evident, none have succeeded," he claimed.

The narrative surrounding the Russian president's safety and health has been a recurring theme, particularly highlighted by Ukrainian intelligence and echoed in Western media. These reports gained momentum post-February 24, 2022, coinciding with the onset of what Russia terms its 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

Western reports, including a 2022 article from the British tabloid The Sun about an explosion near Putin’s motorcade and early 2023 claims by several German outlets of a drone attack, have been dismissed by the Kremlin as baseless sensationalism.
