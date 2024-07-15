0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 02:13

Israel ‘Spreading Lies’ on al-Mawasi Camp Carnage: Gaza Govt.

Story Code : 1147749
The government media office in the Gaza Strip made the announcement on Saturday after at least 90 people were killed and almost 300 others were injured in an Israeli aerial assault on the densely-populated camp near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. 

The office said in a statement that Israel has repeatedly used the policy of “media deception” during its genocidal war on Gaza seeking to “cover up its failures and crimes against civilians and the displaced, especially among children and women.”

The occupying regime is “spreading fake news, rumors, and lies in an attempt to divert attention from its ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people,” it added.

The media office also held Israel and its staunch ally, the United States, “fully responsible for the continuation of these horrific massacres of civilians” and for spreading “fabricated and untrue narratives.”

It further called on the United Nations, international groups, and all countries of the world to pressure Tel Aviv and Washington to stop their bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claimed that the target of its deadly strike was Mohammed Deif, the head of the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.
