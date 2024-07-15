0
Putin Has No Plans to Call Trump : Kremlin

"As far as I know no, there are no such plans," he said when asked whether Putin planned to call Trump.

Kremlin says it was obvious Trump’s life was in jeopardy
It was obvious to all outside observers that the life of former US President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump was in jeopardy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena using legal instruments at first, courts, the prosecutor’s office, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in jeopardy," he said.

Kremlin condemns assassination attempt on Trump
The Kremlin condemns any expressions of violence during political struggle, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on an assassination attempt on former US President and a new presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"Russia has always condemned and we strongly condemn any expressions of violence during political struggle," he told reporters.

Russia does not meddle, not to judge legitimacy of US election result
The legitimacy of the result of future presidential election in the US is the country’s internal matter, with Russia not meddling in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the assassination attempt on former US President and a possible presidential candidate Donald Trump would affect the legitimacy of the 2024 vote’s result.

"We are not to judge. We do not desire in the remotest to meddle in it, this being the US’ internal matter," he told reporters.
