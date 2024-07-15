Islam Times - US Senators J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) blamed the media and Joe Biden immediately following Donald Trump’s apparent assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance quickly pinned blame on President Joe Biden's campaign following a shooting Saturday at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.“Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves,” Rubio wrote, also sharing a screenshot of the same CNN headline. (The headline was updated as news developed.)One person was killed and two others critically injured after someone fired shots from outside Trump's rally in Butler, about 40 miles from the Ohio border, according to the US Secret Service. The former president raised his fist as agents took him off stage, blood visible on the side of his face.Vance and Rubio are in the top tier of contenders to be Trump’s running mate. Trump had reportedly been planning to announce his pick at this week’s Republican National Committee convention in Milwaukee.