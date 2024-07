Islam Times - Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into northern Israeli-occupied lands, responding to an earlier Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon that resulted in killing civilians.

According to Lebanese security sources, the Israeli strike tragically killed two individuals who were collecting water near the town of Deir Mimas.The Israeli military claimed that its operation targeted two Hezbollah forces.Hezbollah said its fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yarin site with missiles.