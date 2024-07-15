0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 08:48

World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC

Story Code : 1147782
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the PGCC, said in a statement that the council strongly condemns Israel’s attack on the al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza which caused heavy casualties on Palestinian civilians, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The attack once again demonstrated the organized and ongoing crime of the Zionists against our Palestinian brothers,” Albudaiwi said.

He stated that the Zionist regime’s army does not adhere to any laws, treaties and agreements, adding, “Therefore, the international community must fulfill its duty and make Tel Aviv responsible and accountable for the crimes it commits.”

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli air strikes on the al-Mawasi camp on Saturday have killed at least 90 people and wounded 300 others.

So far, Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 38,584 people, including over 15,000 children, in the besieged territory.
