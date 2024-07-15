0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 08:52

Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions

Story Code : 1147786
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, on Sunday.

During the conversation, Iran's president-elect vehemently condemned the entity’s recent brutal attack on a gathering of the displaced people at the al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

The Gaza government said “Israel” is spreading “fake news, lies and rumors” about its recent massacre at the al-Mawasi refugee camp in southern Gaza in a bid to cover up its crimes against Palestinians in the besieged territory.

Pezeshkian said this horrific crime “proves ‘Israel’s’ desire to continue the genocide and break the will of the resistance, but it will fail in doing so.”

He stressed that “the Islamic Republic will not leave the Palestinian people alone under these difficult conditions.”

Iran's president-elect also emphasized that his administration will place the Palestinian issue at the top of its priorities as it is the central issue of the Islamic world.

“We will do our utmost to stop the war and stop the genocide,” Pezeshkian said, stressing that the long-term step that must be taken is to end the occupation and for the Palestinian people to obtain their full rights.

The Iranian president-elect further stated the “bitter” events in the region stem from the presence of Israel and the subversive policies of the West.

Haniyeh, for his part, once again congratulated Pezeshkian on his election as the new Iranian president.

He then touched on the heinous massacres committed by the “Israeli” entity against civilians in Gaza, including the al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis and the strike on the al-Shati refugee camp on Saturday that martyred 20 Palestinians.

Haniyeh added that the occupying entity uses false claims of targeting resistance leaders to justify its crimes, pointing out that these massacres came despite the positive position adopted by Hamas and other resistance groups during Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“However, [‘Israel’s’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu set new conditions in his recent statements that were not included in the texts of the proposals exchanged through the mediators,” Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh also praised Iran's positions on the issue of Palestine and resistance, as well as its support for the cause of Palestine at various levels.

He expressed hope that more political and diplomatic efforts would be made towards halting the Israeli regime’s aggression against the people of Palestine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
15 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
15 July 2024
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
15 July 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
15 July 2024
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
IRGC Top Brass Meet Iranian President-Elect
14 July 2024
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
Kremlin Warns Russia Could Target Europe If US Deploys Missiles
14 July 2024
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Rally
14 July 2024
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as
Hamas Official Denounces Israeli Report on Military Chief as 'Nonsense'
13 July 2024