Indian Troops Kill Three Suspected Kashmir Militants

Islam Times - Soldiers in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir have killed three suspected militants, the army said, the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed northern territory.

The Indian army’s Chinar Corps said late Sunday that three people were killed in an “anti-infiltration operation” in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, with “weapons and other war-like stores” seized, AFP reported.Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947.India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in full and have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region.New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of stoking militancy and espionage to undermine each other.Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.Earlier this month, gunmen ambushed an army convoy killing five soldiers, and two other soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in separate incidents.In June, nine Indian Hindu pilgrims were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in the southern Reasi area.It was one of the deadliest attacks in years and the first on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir since 2017, when gunmen killed seven people in another ambush on a bus.