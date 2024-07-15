0
Monday 15 July 2024

Ex-US President Trump Is Sure to Win American Presidential Election, Says Medvedev

"He has certainly won. Only if he is not assassinated," Medvedev wrote in his X social network account and attached a picture of Trump, when he was formally arrested in August 2023, TASS reported.

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.

The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.
