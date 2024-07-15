0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 20:46

Pakistan Gov’t Seeks Supreme Court Approval to Ban Ex-Premier Imran Khan’s Party

Tarar stated that the government plans to approach the Supreme Court for approval to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party, following the necessary Cabinet approval as required by law. "Pakistan and the PTI cannot progress together.

Recent events have demonstrated this," Tarar said. "Therefore, the government is initiating the process to ban the PTI, which will commence in the coming days."

The Information Minister cited several reasons for this drastic measure, including PTI's alleged involvement in attacks on military installations in May last year following Khan's brief arrest in a corruption case.

He also mentioned the party's receipt of "prohibited" funding and supposed efforts to sabotage a government-IMF deal as justifications for the ban.

Imran Khan, 72, was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2021 and is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi, along with his wife, facing multiple corruption and violence-related charges.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been acquitted in two of the three cases against him, with the third conviction currently suspended.

Additionally, Tarar announced that the government would file a review petition before the Supreme Court against its recent verdict, which declared that PTI is eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities. PTI-backed candidates had secured the most seats in the February 8 polls.

This move to ban PTI is expected to further deepen the political crisis in Pakistan, adding to the challenges faced by the South Asian nation.
