0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 20:47

Biden: US must Never be ‘A Killing Field’

Story Code : 1147883
Biden: US must Never be ‘A Killing Field’
The US president said Americans need to “get out of silos” where people only hear views which they agree with, stressing that "disagreement is inevitable" in a democratic country, and urging everyone to “lower the temperature in our politics.”

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence. Any violence. Period. No exceptions. We cannot allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said.

While once again condemning the attempt on Trump’s life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, he also highlighted several recent incidents, including the 2021 storming of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters, the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the 2022 assault on the husband of former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Politics must never be a little battlefield and, God forbid, a killing field,” the president said. He added that differences must be resolved peacefully, through debate and elections, “not with bullets.”

“The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people, not in the hands of a would-be assassin,” he stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
15 July 2024
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
15 July 2024
Russia: US Financed Ukraine
Russia: US Financed Ukraine's Plot to Assassinate Putin
15 July 2024
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
15 July 2024
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
15 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
15 July 2024
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
15 July 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
15 July 2024
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024