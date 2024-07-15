0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 20:50

China Appreciates Iranian President-Elect’s Stance on Bilateral Ties

Story Code : 1147885
China Appreciates Iranian President-Elect’s Stance on Bilateral Ties
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Lin Jian voiced Beijing's readiness to work with the Islamic Republic’s incoming administration.

He was responding to a question concerning an article written by Pezeshkian on Saturday, in which the president-elect had said that the Islamic Republic "looks forward to more extensive" cooperation with China.

Pezeshkian had also noted that China had consistently stood by Iran during challenging times, asserting, "We deeply value this friendship."

The Chinese official said Beijing appreciated Pezeshkian's statement on the bilateral ties.

China is willing to cooperate with the future Iranian officials to promote the steady and long-term development of the countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, he added, according to Press TV.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both countries are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.

The countries signed the landmark 25-year partnership agreement in March 2021 in a bid to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

The deal, which had been announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran back in 2016, sets the outlines of Sino-Iranian cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the period in question.

Pezeshkian had also considered the agreement to be “a significant milestone towards establishing a mutually beneficial comprehensive strategic partnership," noting, "We look forward to collaborating more extensively with Beijing as we advance towards a new global order."
Comment


Featured Stories
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
15 July 2024
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
15 July 2024
Russia: US Financed Ukraine
Russia: US Financed Ukraine's Plot to Assassinate Putin
15 July 2024
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
15 July 2024
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
15 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
15 July 2024
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
15 July 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
15 July 2024
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024