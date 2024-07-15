China Appreciates Iranian President-Elect’s Stance on Bilateral Ties

Islam Times - China’s foreign ministry spokesman hailed Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s favorable stance on the two countries’ ties.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Lin Jian voiced Beijing's readiness to work with the Islamic Republic’s incoming administration.He was responding to a question concerning an article written by Pezeshkian on Saturday, in which the president-elect had said that the Islamic Republic "looks forward to more extensive" cooperation with China.Pezeshkian had also noted that China had consistently stood by Iran during challenging times, asserting, "We deeply value this friendship."The Chinese official said Beijing appreciated Pezeshkian's statement on the bilateral ties.China is willing to cooperate with the future Iranian officials to promote the steady and long-term development of the countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, he added, according to Press TV.China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both countries are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.The countries signed the landmark 25-year partnership agreement in March 2021 in a bid to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.The deal, which had been announced during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran back in 2016, sets the outlines of Sino-Iranian cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the period in question.Pezeshkian had also considered the agreement to be “a significant milestone towards establishing a mutually beneficial comprehensive strategic partnership," noting, "We look forward to collaborating more extensively with Beijing as we advance towards a new global order."