Israeli Forces Conduct Multiple Raids, Demolitions in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces carried out a series of dawn raids and demolitions across the occupied West Bank, arresting several Palestinians and causing widespread property destruction, according to Wafa.

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian home at dawn in the town of Yabad, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, arresting a young man, Wafa reported.In Jenin's Qabatiya city, troops forcibly entered the home of a Palestinian man currently imprisoned by Israel and conducted a search, while a military bulldozer destroyed market stalls in the vicinity, according to the news agency.Locals resisting the raid in Qabatiya clashed with Israeli forces.In Muthalath al-Shuhada village, also in Jenin, Israeli forces blew up a vehicle, and bulldozers destroyed market stalls and goods containers in Arrabeh.Clashes were reported between local residents and Israeli forces in the Sweitat neighborhood of Jenin, and near the al-Asfour and Haddad roundabouts, Wafa said.Separately, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian petrol station in the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem al-Quds, the Wafa news agency reported.Witnesses stated that the as-Salam station, owned by the al-Khatib family, was destroyed by Israeli military bulldozers.During the demolition, confrontations broke out, with Israeli forces firing live rounds and stun grenades at residents and their homes, according to Wafa.Local Palestinian channels on Telegram published videos showing the structure reduced to rubble.The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported that Israeli forces arrested 15 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including a woman and former prisoners.One in every five Palestinians has been arrested and charged at some point in the occupied Palestinian territories.In another incident, Israeli forces detained a young Palestinian man south of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank after setting up a checkpoint near the city to inspect vehicles and passengers, Wafa reported.Israeli troops also raided neighborhoods in the west of the city, conducting searches but not detaining anyone.The villages of Anabata and Kafr al-Labad, east of Tulkarem, were also stormed by troops who set up checkpoints and deployed foot patrols.Earlier on Sunday evening, Israeli forces detained two people, including a 60-year-old man, during a raid on Umm Dar village west of Jenin city, according to Wafa.The Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club announced Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) had arrested more than 9,655 Palestinians from the West Bank including occupied al-Quds since the war on Gaza began.The number of Palestinians who have died under torture in Israeli detention since October 7 is the highest since 1967, as per a report by the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.