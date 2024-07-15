0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 20:56

Iran Urges Muslims to Counter Israeli Cruelty on Tasu’a

Story Code : 1147891
“I offer my condolences on Tasu’a to the Muslims and Shias and all those who are devoted to the school of Hussein (AS) and the freedom-seeking people of the world,” Kan'ani wrote in a post on his X account on Monday.

He called on Muslims to follow Imam Hussein’s example in standing up to oppression and cruelty and exposing the Zionists and their supporters’ genocide and infanticide in Palestine and Gaza.

“We are the nation of Imam Hussein,” he added.

Tasu’a marks the ninth day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and precedes Ashura, the day when Imam Hussein, the third Shia imam, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala (680 AD).
