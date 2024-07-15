0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 20:57

In Fresh Hostile Move; EU Extends Iran Sanctions for a Year

Story Code : 1147892
In a unilateralist, hostile, and anti-Iranian action, the EU Council "extended until July 27, 2025, the restrictive measures given the allegations of Iran’s supporting Russia" as part of the special military operation in Ukraine and with the claim of supporting "armed groups and entities in West Asia and the Red Sea region," the document notes.

"Existing restrictive measures will continue to be reviewed annually. Currently, the sanctions regime applies to 12 individuals and nine entities," the EU Council said, TASS reported.

"Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed," the EU Council said.
