EU Imposes Sanctions on Israelis for War Criminals in Gaza

Islam Times - The European Union has imposed sanctions against five people and three entities in Israel for “serious and systematic human rights abuses” against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

It says in a statement that their violations include “abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education”.The bloc sanctioned Baruch Marzel for “openly calling for an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians” and targeted Ben-Zion “Bentzi” Gopstein, the founder and leader of the far-right Lehava organisation, along with Isaschar Manne, founder of the illegal outpost “Manne Farm” in the South Hebron Hills.Gopstein is a close confidant of far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.Israeli settler Moshe Sharvit and his “Moshe’s Farm” in the Jordan Valley are also on the list after attacks on Palestinian farmers and shepherds were launched from the site. The bloc listed Zvi Bar Yosef and his “Zvi’s Farm” in the occupied territories as well.