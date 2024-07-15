0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 21:03

Iran Accuses Israel of Sabotaging Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Story Code : 1147900
Mokhber on‌ Sunday denounced the invasion by Israel against the designated "safe zone" of Al-Mawasi, which killed at least 90 people and sustained injuries to more than 300 others.

“In recent days, the Zionist criminality in Gaza has intensified with the support of the US and all international endeavours to [establish] a ceasefire have also failed,” Mokhber said on Sunday.

He added that the critical and inhumane situation in Gaza has left another “shameful stain” on the dark criminal record of the Israeli regime.
Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October 2023.

Almost 38,600 Palestinians have been killed and nearly the entire population has been displaced. More than 88,900 people have also been wounded, according to health officials.

The figures exclude tens of thousands of dead who are believed to be buried in the bombed-out ruins of homes, shops, shelters, and other buildings.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.
Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.

Mokhber also criticized Muslim countries for failing to fulfill their duties and taking no practical move.
