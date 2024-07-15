US Secret Service Facing Scrutiny About Security Protocols, Rooftop Access at Trump Rally

Islam Times - The attempted assassination of Donald Trump represents a glaring failure by the Secret Service, which left the former president exposed to gunfire in a breach of security that will likely haunt a long-idealized agency that has been repeatedly tarnished by scandal in recent years.

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are widespread concerns and questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.Sources have described the shooting as coming from the “three o’clock” position of Trump’s podium location, with shots coming from his right side. Seconds after gunfire rang out, Secret Service counter-assault snipers began shooting the suspect who was found on top of a roof.Notably, the shooter’s location was outside the security perimeter, raising questions about both the size of the perimeter and efforts to sweep and secure the American Glass Research building, and how the shooter was able to obtain rooftop access.Law enforcement sources say that part of the aftermath will include a review of whether the Secret Service had enough assets to protect Trump days ahead of officially becoming the Republican presidential nominee and whether procedures were followed to conduct security sweeps of the building that offered a vantage point for the alleged shooter.The Secret Service says the agency’s director was in Milwaukee at the time of the Trump rally shooting. The agency added that there were four counter sniper teams on the ground — two from the Secret Service and two from local law enforcement at the time of the shooting.According to CNN affiliate KDKA, a witness says he told officers that he saw a gunman moving “from roof to roof”, moments before the assassination attempt.Witnesses have also told reporters that they saw a person fitting the description of the alleged shooter carrying a rifle outside the security cordon of the rally before the shooting.The shooter was spotted by local law enforcement who thought he might’ve been acting suspiciously near the event magnetometers on Saturday, according to a senior law enforcement official. They put it out over their radio to keep an eye on him — and that information was passed to Secret Service as well, according to the source.The Secret Service does not allow any weapons inside the cordoned off areas of any event.House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner has called for congressional oversight into the security failings that led to what the FBI said was an assassination attempt on Trump.A top House Republican has also demanded answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Secret Service’s actions Saturday at the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was *.Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) on Sunday sent a letter, first obtained by Bloomberg Government, pledging “rigorous oversight” and asking Mayorkas for information on the perimeter security protocols at the site of the campaign rally and whether Trump had adequate protection from the Secret Service.Green also pressed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle for answers about the assassination attempt against Trump in a call on Sunday.House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) has also asked Cheatle to appear for a public hearing later this month following the incident, while some Republicans have already called on Cheatle to be fired in the wake of the shooting.Trump survived a shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday when he was hit in the ear less than 10 minutes into his remarks. He was escorted offstage by Secret Service agents, where blood could be seen near his right ear and on his cheek.One victim, identified as Corey Comperatore, was killed during the incident while two others were seriously injured. The Trump campaign confirmed that the former president is “fine".The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Authorities say he fired multiple shots from a building rooftop just outside the rally venue before he was killed by Secret Service agents.Authorities used the gun to help determine the shooter’s identity, as he did not have identification on him, according to law enforcement sources.According to multiple law enforcement sources, the shooter from Trump’s rally had explosive material inside his car and residence.The FBI has announced investigations are ongoing to determine Crooks’s motive for the attack that came months before the presidential elections.A top official at the FBI said the agency is looking into the shooting that unfolded at former President Trump’s campaign rally as an assassination attempt as well as a “potential” domestic terrorism act.“At this point [in] the investigation, it appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go,” explained Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, referring to the suspected shooter.“We are investigating this as an assassination attempt” but also as a “potential domestic terrorism act”, he added.