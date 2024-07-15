0
Monday 15 July 2024 - 21:09

Russia: US Financed Ukraine's Plot to Assassinate Putin

Story Code : 1147903
Russia: US Financed Ukraine
Ukrainian defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated on Saturday that Ukraine's secret services had tried but failed to assassinate Putin, Sputnik reported.

“Yesterday one of the leaders of the Kiev regime, Budanov, admitted that Ukraine’s intelligence was plotting the assassination of the Russian president," Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

This assassination attempt was being prepared, again, with US money, without which there would be no malicious activities of the Ukrainian intelligence, the Ukrainian armed forces and, general, Bankova Street [government in Kiev],” she added.

The spokeswoman suggested that Washington should use the money it provides to Kiev to fund “the police and other agencies which were established to administer law within the US".

Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, cautioning it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
Syrians Vote in The Fourth Parliamentary Election since 2011
15 July 2024
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Minister Rejects Prisoner Release in Potential Gaza Ceasefire Deal
15 July 2024
Russia: US Financed Ukraine
Russia: US Financed Ukraine's Plot to Assassinate Putin
15 July 2024
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
Yemeni Army Continues Supporting Palatine, Targets New “Israeli” Ship
15 July 2024
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
World Must Hold Israel Accountable for its Crimes: PGCC
15 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
Iran’s Pezeshkian: Not to Leave Palestinians Alone under Difficult Conditions
15 July 2024
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
Brazilian President Calls for Global Action against Israeli Regime’s Massacres in Gaza
15 July 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers after Israeli Strike on Lebanon
15 July 2024
Trump
Trump's VP Candidates Blame Biden's Campaign, Media
15 July 2024
Kremlin Asserts Putin
Kremlin Asserts Putin's Security Amid Ukraine Assassination Allegations
15 July 2024
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
Palestinians Bombed at Every Corner of Gaza
15 July 2024
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
Israeli Air Raid Kills Syrian Soldier, Wounds Three
14 July 2024