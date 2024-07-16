0
Tuesday 16 July 2024 - 07:56

UNGA President Hails Iran’s Role in Regional Security

UNGA President Dennis Francis and Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri held a meeting in New York on Monday on the sidelines of two open debates of the UN Security Council on Palestine and multilateralism.

In the get-together, the UNGA president praised Iran for its constructive role in the region, particularly in establishing regional stability and security through the expansion of relations with the regional and neighboring countries.

Francis also stressed the need to proceed with the efforts to counter unilateralism.

For his part, the Iranian diplomat voiced concern about the situation in Palestine and the Israeli regime’s crimes against Gaza.

Baqeri also appreciated the UNGA and its president for passing resolutions and adopting constructive measures in support of Palestine.

The Iranian caretaker foreign minister also stressed the need to step up effective efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes in Gaza.

He finally expounded on the course of Iran’s cooperation with the international organizations and admired the UNGA’s efforts to confront the unilateral coercive measures.
