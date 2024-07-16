0
Tuesday 16 July 2024 - 07:57

Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it will ensure that the Israeli forces responsible for attacking the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza --the only specialized cancer treatment center in the territory-- will face “justice in international courts”.

In a blunt statement, the ministry said Israeli forces posing for a photo in front of the destroyed hospital in Gaza was “further evidence of Israel’s violation of international law and international humanitarian law”.

“The damage caused to the hospital by the Israeli forces and its uses as a military base is part of Israel’s systematic policy aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said, Al Jazeera reported.

As famine has spread throughout Gaza after more than nine months of Israeli onslaught, at least 11 Palestinians, including five children, were reported killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday.

At least 38,664 people have been killed and 89,097 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
